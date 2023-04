Presidential election: OPC sacks Osun leader for allegedly collecting N35m to mobilise support for Tinubu [Punch]

Advertisement

The National Executive Council and the National Coordinating Council of the Oodua People’s Congress has sacked its Osun State coordinator, Adedeji Aladesawe, over allegations that he collected N35m from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to mobilise support for him in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election.

Aladesawe was replaced with the OPC Secretary in Osun State and the current Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council.

The OPC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, in a statement on Sunday said Aboderin’s appointment had been unanimously confirmed by the OPC NEC and the National Coordinating Council.

The statement read, “This is to inform the public that the National Executive Council has approved the appointment of Aboderin Adeyemi as the new coordinator of the Osun State chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress.

“The appointment came as a result of the OPC leadership’s desire to sustain the ideals of promoting the core values of the organisation.”

According to PUNCH, the former Osun State Coordinator of the group, Aladesawe, when contacted said that he was removed by the OPC National Coordinator, Chief Gani Adams, on the allegations that he collected N35m from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to mobilise support for him in the build-up to the last presidential election.

Aladesawe said, “I was removed alongside Oyo State Coordinator, Olumo, and two others. People had called our National Coordinator, Gani Adams, to ask him if there is proof that I collected money from Tinubu before the last presidential election because that was the allegation levelled against us.

“I was accused of collecting N35m and a Jeep from Tinubu before the last election. I have never met Tinubu or any of his representatives. Olumo and I, the Oyo Coordinator, were accused of collecting N35m each and vehicles.

“Without any evidence against us; we were removed by the National Coordinator.

“We were even made to swear before the highest OPC leadership to prove our innocence.”

Efforts to reach Kehinde Aderemi, Special Assistant on Media to OPC National Coordinator, Gani Adams, for reaction to Aladesawe’s allegations proved futile as he could not be reached through his mobile line.

Reply to a text message sent to him was still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

Related