Jigawa Court Sentences 3 Men to death by hanging for Armed Robbery & murder, 10 yrs for offence of sodomy

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The High Court of Justice No. 8 sitting in Kaugama presided by Honourable Justice M. M Kaugama has convicted and sentenced one Suleiman Bello, Auwalu Muhammed and Yakubu Muhammed to death by hanging on nine counts charge of criminal conspiracy, Culpable Homicide and armed robbery through the use of firearms.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired, attacked and killed one Audu Saje ‘m’ of Manda village from Kaugama Local Government and made away with his motorcycle boxer and abducted one Hadiza Abdullahi ‘f’ of marma town in Kirikasamma local government requested a ransom of one Hundred and fifty million Naira.

During a raid at the defendants’ hideout camp, three AK 47 Riffles, one GPMG; nine Magazines; three hundred and nine live ammunitions; the sum of two million, seventy thousand naira only and a boxer motorcycle belonging to the late Audu Saje were found in the possession of the defendants.

The Honourable judge while delivering the judgment held that, the Prosecution led by the Honourable Attorney-General of Jigawa State Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu had successfully proved the offences of Criminal Conspiracies to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery, culpable homicide, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms against the 1st, 3rd and 4th Defendants (Suleiman Bello, Auwalu Muhammed and Yakubu Muhammed) through circumstantial evidence of five witnesses that testified before the Court and the motorcycle of late Audu Saje found in their hideout camp.

The 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants have inter-alia been sentenced to death by hanging for the offence of Culpable Homicide under section 221(a) of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State, death by hanging for the offence of Armed Robbery under section 1(2) of the Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Law of the Federation and ten years imprisonment for the offence of Illegal Possession of the Firearms under section 3 (1) of the same law.

The Court held further that, the Prosecution failed to prove the charge of Abduction and Theft against the Defendants. However, the court discharged and acquitted the 2nd Defendant Ya’u Mai Hatsi on all the counts.

In another judgment, High Court No. 3 presided over by Honourable Justice M.A Sambo had sentenced one Mustapha Isa of Auramo Quarters, Ringim Local Government Area to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of sodomy punishable under section 4(2) of the Penal Code (miscellaneous amendment) Law of Jigawa State, 2014.

The defendant was alleged to have lured an 11year old boy and assaulted him inside a shop. On arraignment, Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. In a bid to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the Defendant as required by the law, the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered four exhibits.

The exhibits tendered included a medical report and confessional statements. At the close of the prosecution case, the Defendant opened his defence and testified for himself as DW1 and called one witness as DW2 and closed his case.

While delivering the judgment on the 30th day of March 2023, Honourable Justice A M Sambo held that the Prosecution Counsel Kabiru Abdullahi Esq. had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the Defendant.

Related