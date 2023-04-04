Former Aviation Minister, Chidoka Loses Mother

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria and former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Chief Osita Chidoka has lost his mother, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka, to the cold hands of death.

Chief Chidoka announced the demise in a short statement issued to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Tuesday, on behalf of his father, Ogbueshi Ben Chidoka and the family.

According to him, Deaconess Chidoka (Nee Nzelu) slept in the Lord late hours of Monday, April 3, 2023, at her residence, after a brief illness. She was aged 75.

“Mama Osi, as she is fondly called, passed peacefully surrounded by family and our loving thoughts as she came to the end of her courageous battle with health issues.

At this time, we pray for God’s love, mercy, and grace upon her and those left behind to mourn her. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly by the family,” the statement partly read.

