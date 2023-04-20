Iwuanyanwu Replaces Obiozor As Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, After Endorsing Uzodinma’s Second Term Bid

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The battle for who occupies Imo State Douglas House by November 11, 2023 is said to have brought disunity and clash of interest amongst members of Imo State Elders Council, following the controversial endorsement of candidates of political parties, including the incumbent Govenor, Senator Hope Uzodinma by the said group.

However, one of the foremost leader and member of Imo Elders Council, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has emerged as the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo World wide, in replacement of Prof. George Obiozor who died last after a brief illness.

Iwuanyanwu’s recent position as the President General of Ohaneze-Ndigbo was confirmed in a delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by the Chairman, HRM Eze (Dr.) Cletus Ilomuanya, at the New Executive Council Chambers Government House, Owerri on Wednesday, April 29, 2023, where the elders endorsed Govenor Hope Uzodinma for re-election.

The controversial endorsement was contained in a statement signed by Mr Oguwuike Nwachukwu who is the chief press secretary to the imo state Governor, read “Members of the Imo Elders Council had come to also formally present to the Governor the communique on the outcome of their meeting with regard to the Imo State Charter of Equity, and to also present to him their choice, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the replacement for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

Governor Uzodimma had thanked the Elders for proposing and adopting the Charter of Equity which he strongly believes “is a road map towards political stability, peace and inclusiveness of all the zones in Imo State.”

He said he is convinced that Imo Charter of Equity will ensure equity, help douse political tensions and ensure peace and promised to to help to ensure it is applied to the letter.

“The Charter of Equity is not intended to muscle the political ambition of any person, rather it is to ensure harmony, peace and it will enlarge the political space for all.”

Governor Uzodimma then assured that his administration will work with the Elders Council and other Imo State stakeholders to achieve the principles of the Charter of Equity.

He pleaded with all political stakeholders to endeavour to give the Charter of Equity the space to succeed, noting that “it does not in any way go against the tenets of democracy.”

Furthermore, the Governor added that “beyond the South East, like in the South South Delta State, the Charter of Equity has been adopted and implemented to reduce political tensions and bickering.”

Governor Uzodimma therefore reassured that with him at the helm of the 3R Government, he will do everything to ensure the objective of the Imo State Charter of Equity as adopted by the Elders Council is realized, adding that, “it has enough space to accommodate all political interests in peace and harmony.”

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma had expressed delight over the visit and the opportunity to host the Elders and congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanuyanwu for his choice and adoption by the Imo Elders to be the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wide.

He acknowledged that “Iwuanyanwu is well–known, not only to the Igbos and Nigeria, but all over the world with impeccable credentials and high level pedigree.”

The Governor noted that he was happy that the stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo were able to discover somebody who can appropriately fit into the vacuum created by the demise of the former President General, Prof. George Obiozor, and emphasized that “the choice of Iwuanyanwu is a right one that no individual/group can fault.”

He expressed gratitude to the Elders and Imo citizens for believing in him, showing him love at all times, particularly on January 5, 2023 at the Stakeholders meeting when Imo people invited him to run for a second tenure.

Governor Uzodimma recalled the barrage of endorsements that came after that of Imo stakeholders, recalling that on Friday, April 15 2023, members of his political Party, the All Progressives Congress, unanimously endorsed him as their Sole Candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

“Today the Imo State Elders Council has adopted me to continue in office for the second tenure and then lead in the implementation of the ‘’Charter of Equity’’ as proposed.”

He added: “I feel humbled by all these endorsement but that of the Elders Council with the calibre of members involved is the highest I have received. It is the icing on the cake and I will not to take the endorsements for granted.”

In his address earlier, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, Eze Ilomuanya said the members did not only come to present Chief Iwuanyanwu as “the consensus candidate of the Council for the post of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” but also “the Imo Charter of Equity to His Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma the Executive Governor of Imo State.”

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a dynamic, versatile, purpose driven and broad-minded personality of impeccable pedigree and appealed to the Governor to grant his seal of support and approval to his adoption by the Council.

Eze Ilomuanya equally explained that the Imo Charter of Equity, unanimously adopted by the Council, “is a panacea to the rancour and heat usually associated to the quest for the Governorship seat of Imo State.”

“It is to ensure peace, equity, fairness and justice to all the political zones in the State.”

In his acceptance speech, Chief Iwuanyanwu described his adoption and the role he is to play as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide as a “sacred duty.”

He expressed happiness in accepting the position and said it was also a surprise that Igbos can unanimously accept that one person leads them without struggles, noting that he believes that God will lead him through.

Chief Iwuanyanwu appreciated the Governor for his numerous achievements, particularly in the areas of road infrastructure, health and education in the State.

He said his plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo will include making the body financially self-sufficient, improving the agricultural sector in Igboland, setting up a Council of academics in the area of education and generally, ensuring that Igboland becomes an industrial hub.

Highlights of the visit were the presentation of the document on Imo Charter of Equity to the Governor and the observation of one minute silence in honour of the immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Obiozor.

Present at the visit were; the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, and Members of the Expanded Executive Council.

From the Traditional Institutions were the Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze (Dr.) Emmanuel Okeke and his two Deputies, HRH Eze Eddy Okeke and HRH Eze Thomas Obiefule of Okigwe zone and Orlu zone respectively.”

