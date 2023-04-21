I hold no grudge against anyone, says Ganduje, urges completion of viable projects

Advertisement

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that he holds no grudge against anybody over his eight-year stewardship.

The governor made the assertion in his Sallah Message issued in Kano by the commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, Friday.

He stated that having been in the act of governance for more than two decades in the state, he has every cause to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone.

According to the statement, the governor also reiterated his plea for forgiveness from those he might had offended in the cause of governing the state.

Governor Ganduje said he had forgiven those who wrong him and they should reciprocate same by forgiving him.

The statement also called the incoming government to ensure the completion of all viable projects embarked upon by his administration which time could not permit their completion for the benefits of the people in the state.

He said government was all about continuity, adding that no project executed with tax payers money is worth abandoning.

The governor also appealed to Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan, which teaches love and support for one another.

The statement stressed the need for fervent prayers for peace and development in the state and the country at large.

