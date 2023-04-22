Buhari approves N1.535trn road contracts 40 days to hand over

BY SULE TAHIR.

A lump sum of N1.535 trillion was approved by the Federal Executive Council for the construction and rehabilitation of eleven roads across the country, under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Tax Credit Scheme.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the money would be spent on some major roads in Nigeria, covering almost 700km.

This is coming barely 40 days to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.