Gombe forum appreciates NEDC laudable projects

From Ahmad Saka, Gombe

The Chairman Gombe State Unity and Development Mandate Forum GSUDMF Alhaji Salihu Magaji has comnended the Managing Director Chief Executive of North East DevelopmentCommission NEDC Alhaji Ibrahim Goni Alkali for the laudable projects executed in the State.

.Magaji in company of many stakeholders Stated this today in Gombe , when he interacted with newsmen , He said when one examined the developmental and humanitarian projects carried out by the commission in Gombe State intervened in various aspects in the state particularly in the areas of health care, agricultural , education, infrastructural development and human empowerment, NEDC carried out various intervention with zeal patriotic, passion and commitment to bring succour to the people”

He said the commission under the watch of Alkali came up with series of activities to revamp hospitals, schools and empower farmers in Gombe State after conducting needs assessment of all the 11 local governments to know the needs and aspirations of the citizens. Magaji said , the commission provided solar light at the most important units of the Gombe Specialists Hospital to enhance efficiency in service delivery and ensure that patients receive better attention. These units which need constant light including Administration block, Emergency, Gynae and Paediatric wards were provided with solar light by the NEDC.” “Alkali provided 500 KVA generator to the Federal Teaching Hospital in the state even as it is currently constructing a befitting Trauma Centre at the facility. In addition to that, it renovated many of the dilapidated primary health care centres up to standard especially those in Nafada, Shongom and Funakaye local government areas”.

He Said “they purchased 2, 000 doses of anti venom drugs and donated to Snake Bite Hospital in Kaltungo local government. It should be noted that people all over the nation and beyond come to the hospital for treatment of persons bitten by snakes, which help victims of snake bites from Gombe and neighboring states, because of it’s high cost beyond the reach of common man , one dose of anti venom drug is being sold at the hospital at the cost of N45, 000. But with the donation of the drugs by the NEDC, patients now get it free of charge, and to crown it all, Alkali is proposing to make the Kaltungo Snake Bite Hospital a research centre that will be producing anti venom medicines to cater for the teeming victims of snake bites who troop to it from many places.” Magaji said in agriculture Alkali built farm centres in four local governments of Kwami, Dukku, Billiri and Balanga. Inside the farms centres, there are stores, tractors, fertilizer for sale or lease to farmers. Besides, extension workers are available there to attend to farmers who experience some problems with their plants or need professional advice, it will also enable farmers particularly those in rural areas to have access to farm inputs like fertilizer without coming to the state capital to purchase. But at the centres, they can get everything they require including tractors and extension services”.

Magaji Said “NEDC established six nursery centres for production of seedlings in Gombe, Kwami, Nafada, Kaltungo and Funakaye local government areas as part of measures to encourage tree planting and tackle erosion which is a serious problem in the state. Magaji said Alkali recorded successes in the area of education, he has built 480 rooms hostel for students as its support in the three mega schools built by the commission in the three senatorial zones of the state. He built six laboratories, 16 classrooms in each of the schools and took care of the fencing,he is constructing one kilometer road each in the mega schools”..

“They constructed one block of three classrooms in the 11 local governments of the state,he awarded contracts for construction of Science and Arts Complex at the Federal University Kashere, Hostel for medical students of Gombe State University, library for State Polytechnic in Bajoga and some classes at the College of Legal Studies in Nafada., contracts were also awarded by the Alkali for the provision of solar light at the Federal College of Education, Gombe, Clinics at College of Education Billiri and Entrepreneurship Education and Development (EED) Centre at College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa.”He is building three mega Schools in Gombe State one in each senatorial District: Magaji said on capital projects, the commission is currently constructing 500 houses for the less privileged people with the first phase of 250 houses ongoing. The project which is being done across the region is meant to shut down Internally Displaced Persons Camps and reintegrate them into the society. Likewise, a lot of humanitarian programmes were carried out by the commission in parts of the state which include training of youth and women on skills acquisitions , assistance was given to 1, 000 victims of recent floods in Bojude where relief material was shared to them. 1, 500 victims of the flood in Nafada local government were also supported with Zinc, woods and nails to mend their destructed houses. Victims of the recent communal crisis in Billiri and Balanga local governments, victims were assisted with food items, cloths and soaps by the commission to show them empathy and love in their trying period”

Chairman said because of the numerous projects executed by the commission in Gombe State, which makes him an indigent of the state, we are appealing to our emirs and chiefs to give traditional tittle to Alkali because of the numerous achievements and projects sites in their domain “

