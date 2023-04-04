Kogi PDP Elders Accuse Atiku of Plots to Alter Delegates’ List, Impose Gov’ship Candidate

Advertisement

Elders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state have accused the party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of sinister plots capable of undermining the party ahead of November 2023 governorship election in the state.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo, the party elders called on Atiku to retract his steps and allow the original delegates’ list from the 21 local government areas of Kogi state scale through without further delay.

Dansofo said the state chapter of the party stood by Atiku in the just concluded elections but he has decided to pay them back in bad coin by trying to impose Senator Dino Melaye as the governorship candidate of the party and deprive other nine aspirants the opportunity for free, fair and credible primary election.

He alleged that the authentic list of delegates is being altered to allow Senator Dino Melaye have his way, adding that the former Senator has changed the whole list to favour him during the party’s upcoming primary election.

The group accused Hon. Umar M. Bature, the National Organizing Secretary of the party, of deceit.

They alleged that Bature is trying to use Kogi state as “mere compensation for Dino Melaye whose major contribution was being the compere for Atiku Abubakar.”

The group threatened to leave PDP enmass and empty the party if the plot scales through.

Dansofo said since Melaye joined the party, “all he is known for is embracing short-cuts and jumping the political process”, insisting that this will not be allowed to continue.

The group accused Melaye of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Kogi West, Sunday Karimi instead of the party’s flag bearer, Hon Tajudeen Teejay Yusuf, in the last election.

They urged Atiku to allow the authentic delegates list from the state to stand.

Recall the screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had cleared Dr Reuben Atabo (SAN) and nine others as aspirants for the party’s primary election. Other aspirants cleared were; Senator Dino Melaye, Engr. Musa Wada, Senator Atai Aidoko Ali, Barr. Mohammed Kabiru Usman, Arc. Abayomi Awoniyi, Dr. Bolufemi Olarotimi, Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Gideon Ojata and Idoko Kingsley Ilonah.

Related