Eight Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command, today, April 6, 2023 arrested 8 suspected internet fraudsters. They were arrested in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja and Mararaba in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The suspects are David Oche Igoche, Innocent Adikwu, Anderson Oshiomegie Edemode and Chinonso P. Peter. Others include Emmanuel Smart, Favour Anucha, Adegbayi Tunde and Desmond Esosa.

They were arrested following actionable intelligence received by the Commission

Over five mobile phones, 2 laptops and 2 internet linking devices were recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

