EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Owerri

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, arrested 33 suspected Internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspects are Chukwu Frank Chinonso, Nnaji Ifeanyi Christian, Ezeji Princewill Chimezie, Ogbonna Georgewill Ndubuisi, Onuoha Daniel Chimaobi, Ekwusa Gerald Idiakachi, Echefulachi Divine Echefulachi, Ike Simon Chisom, Ike Michael Chimezie, Dike Princewill Chinanu , Okorie Gabriel Chigoziie, Matthew Izu Ofoha, Osakwe Godswill, Dickson, Nlemadim Godstime Izuchukwu and Njoku Gerald Chukwuebuka.

Other are Ubeachu Cannan Ikedi, Duru Ebuka Emmanuel, Ajoko Nzubechi God’swill, Onyimadu Alozieuwa Franklin, Akubueze Uchechukwu Franklin, Manji Gotom Sabastine, Uwandu bright Ogochukwu, Ubah Kingsley Chidozie, Chibueze Nelson Kennedy, Okwute Johson Onyedikachi, Ebuka Wisdom Obioma, Obiechefu Nmesonma David, Nwoke chibuzo Favour, Mensah Chisaraokwu Kelechi, Chigaemezu John Bright, Chikwado Christain Nmesoma,Nwoke Chukwuemeka and Christopher.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from them include 43 mobile phones, 8 laptops, 1 POS and four luxury cars.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

