Those Calling For Interim Government Will Be Put To Shame – Ohanaeze

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the agitation for an interim government was satanic and unconstitutional.

But, the agitation for an interim government had resurfaced again; though many Nigerians believe that there is no basis for such a move.

Isiguzoro urged the Department of State Services, DSS, to arrest those behind the clamour for an interim government.

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, had also noted that there was no constitutional provision for an interim government in Nigeria, and therefore dismissed the idea as total hogwash.

Commenting on the issue, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yekini Nabena, said those agitating for an interim government were not serious citizens of this country.

Nabena wondered why the DSS had not arrested those behind the call for an interim government and a possible return of the military regime.

Nabena said: “The problem here is- who are the people calling for the interim government in the first place? Nigeria has gone beyond this. Anybody calling for an interim government is not a serious citizen of this country.

“After Goodluck Jonathan lost the election, he had every right as the sitting president to take such a step but because of the peace of the country, he put the people first.

“Nobody should be talking about an interim government or people saying the military should take over. Why is the DSS announcing such? Did they announce before they arrested Nnamdi Kanu? DSS should have arrested these people and later tell us the reason for arresting them. Is it not after arresting Kanu that they told us?”