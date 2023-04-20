Benue Community Scamper As Armed Herdsmen Graze Near IDP Camp

Advertisement

Information coming out of Benue State indicates that the people of Nbawa community are soaked in fear of yet another attack by armed Fulani militia herdsmen who had attacked the community recently.

Specifically, the inhabitants of the IDP camp at Nbawa in Guma local government area [LGA] which number in excess of 2,000 persons find themselves scampering for safety in the early evening hours of Today [April 20, 2023] as a group of armed Fulani “herdsmen’ were sighted about half a kilo-meter away across from the railway tracks located behind the camp.

According to the eyewitness who briefed 247ureports.com, the herdsmen came with cows that numbered in the hundreds. “The cattle were grazing while the armed men were stationed behind. That is how they normally come. When anybody tries to chase the cow away, they will just appear with their automatic weapons“.

The eyewitness who goes by the name Jonah have lived in the camp for over seven[7] years following an attack at his hometown of Dauda in Guma LGA indicated that the Nbawa IDP had been fortified by security force following the April 6, 2023 attack by Fulani armed men at the Mgban IDP camp where 38 people where killed including a pregnant woman. He stated that the mobile police officers who were stationed at the camp “ran away” and left two of their AK47s for the Fulani attackers.

Meanwhile, at the Nbawa IDP camp, the mobile police officers stationed at the camp have ordered that the inhabitants of the camp stay calm and indoors. The officers instructed for the Fulani “herders” to be left alone and “monitored”.

According to Jonah, the mobile police officers have already taken their positions.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene was alerted of the SOS call by the members of the Nbawa IDP camp. She promised to contact officers on ground.

The special adviser of security to the Governor of Benue State, Paul Hemba was contacted on the SOS call. He did not respond.

Stay tuned

Related