Bauchi community honours Bogoro, ex-TETFund boss, with “Jagaba” title

The Tapshin community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has conferred the title of “Jagaban Tapshin” on Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The honour, according to its traditional ruler, Dauda Godit, is in recognition of his efforts toward national and community development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bogoro was decorated with the regalia and title during the area’s 2023 cultural festival held at the Community Secondary School, Tapshin on Tuesday.

Godit eulogised Bogoro for impacting on the lives of the community in the past 20 years.

According to the traditional ruler, the former TETFund boss assisted the community with educational facilities as well as bursaries to its students.

“He also initiated other developmental projects even before he was appointed to lead TETFund in 2014,” he said.

Godit commended Bogoro for the landmark achievements recorded when he served at TETFund, saying that he lifted tertiary education in Nigeria to its desired position.

The Chief said that almost all public tertiary institutions in the country benefitted from infrastructural developments and capacity building programmes when Bogoro led the agency.

The traditional ruler praised the innovative policies initiated by Bogoro in research and development as a way of contributing to national development.

On social relationships, Godit eulogised Bogoro’s efforts in bringing together people across tribes and religious divide in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.

“His focus is always on development and progress. He has done so well,” Godit said.

Responding, the recipient noted that it was his deliberate policy to ensure that all ethnic nationalities and religions lived in harmony.

“My policy is that if you eat in your house, you should also assist your neighbours to eat because if they are hungry, it means you are also hungry,” he said.

Bogoro, who noted that his assistance to Tapshin Community dated back to when he was a senior lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, promised to do even more.

He urged guests invited for the event which featured fund raising for water projects, to assist the community achieve its goals.

The former TETFund boss commended Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for the construction of the Bogoro-Lusa-Mallar and Boi-Tapshin roads, saying that the projects had opened up the communities around the area.

Bogoro urged the people of the state to continue to support the Governor in his efforts to provide development to the state.

The cultural festival, which is tagged “Kang Khishi Masur 2023”, was graced by a huge crowd that included Prof. Sylvester Shikyil (SAN) of the Law Faculty University of Jos, Dr Justina Deshi, among others.

The event also featured traditional dancers across towns and villages in Tapshin communities as well as Zaar Cultural dancers.

