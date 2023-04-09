9th year of Chibok Girls abduction: Women and girls in Nigeria deserve security, education, better future – Muhammed-Oyebode

Advertisement

… Releases “The Stolen Daughters of Chibok” book today.

As the country observed the 9th year of the abduction of 275 girls in Chibok, Borno State, the need for women and girls globally, particularly in Nigeria to have security, education and a better future have been emphasized.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode made this disclosure in a statement issued as part of activities to mark the 9th year of the abduction carried out by Boko Haram on Friday.

The Development specialist, NGO expert, and human rights activist hinted that a book authored by her and titled, “The Stolen Daughters of Chibok”, was released last week in the USA on the 4th of April by PowerHouse Books Inc New York and is being released internationally today, the 9th anniversary of the Chibok abductions.

Following the abduction of 276 Chibok girls by Boko Haram in 2014, this book collects the families’ testimonies of loss and hope beginning in 2015, when none of their daughters had been found. As a collection of narratives, the book is a call to action for the restoration of balance in Nigeria’s Chibok community. It features photographs by award-winning photographer Akintunde Akinleye, interviews with the families, and chapters and excerpts by a team of experts, including journalists and psychologists, who have collaborated to create a comprehensive account and thorough examination of this tragedy.

The forward for the book is written by the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation Former President Olusegun Obasanjo with essays on violence, gender, and more from writers, novelists, academics, public figures, including Nobel laurette Professor Wole Soyinka, Mozambique and South Africa’s former first lady, Graça Machel-Mandela, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Bishop Mathew Kukah, Professor Femi Oyebode and beyond.The result is a heart-rending portrayal of the cost of this tragedy, which has touched the lives of communities in Nigeria and across the globe.

Muhammed-Oyebode reiterated that the Foundation is determined to work with partners to improve the status of women and girls around the globe prioritizing safety, education, and economic opportunity. Particularly in the context of Nigeria she notes that ” While progress has been made, it is evident that more needs to be done to develop clear routes that bring women and girls from conflict to safety.”

“The Stolen Daughters of Chibok” the MMF Chief Executive explained “is a tribute to the resilience and courage of the Chibok families, who have refused to relinquish hope despite adversity. This book should be read by anyone who cares about the fate of these brave girls and their families and anyone who believes in the transformative power of literature.

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation is one of Nigeria’s largest charitable foundations with operational expertise across the six key geopolitical zones of the Federation and programs that address the most significant economic and social challenges of our time.

As a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of Africans, the Foundation focuses on engendering self-reliance and fulfilment by working tirelessly on policy and advocacy for issues that impact ethics, equity, good governance and economic empowerment, encouraging education, development, and providing disaster relief.

