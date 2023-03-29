Why We Allowed Peter Obi To Contest For Nigeria’s Presidential Election, By Biafra Group

Advertisement

A Pro-Biafra group, Biafra Regional Emancipation Movement (BREM) has explained the real reason it allowed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, contest the February 25 presidential election.

The group said that it allowed Obi to pursue his ambition so that he would say Biafra agitators dissuaded people from supporting his ambition.

Spokesman for the group, Prince Armstrong Orji, stated this while answering questions from newsmen concerning the just concluded Nigeria’s elections after their group meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Orji reiterated that Obi and his Obedient movement’s dreams were not for Biafrans.

“What Biafrans want is a separate Biafra nation. Any Igbo or Biafran who does not want to live in Biafra land has the choice of staying back in Nigeria.

“We allowed Peter Obi to pursue his ambition so that he wouldn’t say Biafra agitators dissuaded people from supporting his ambition. But, he needs to understand that dream is his, and his alone which does not represent the aspiration of NdiIgbo, neither that of Biafrans”, he said.

On the just concluded presidential

Orji said Biafra Regional Emancipation Movement was not expecting anything more than the woeful outings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It (election mess) is synonymous with Nigeria. What else do you expect. It was a purely Nigerian affair. It has nothing to do with Biafra, and I will want the Igbo and other Biafrans to understand this

“There is no way such a mess could happen in Biafra land”, Orji said.

He further explained that though the Biafra Provisional Government through its Shadow Government, directed Biafrans of voting age to participate actively in the elections, there was no time Biafrans believe in Nigeria’s electoral process because one does not give what it has not.

He emphasized that Nigeria since inception has been a fraud and so cannot offer anything except fraud.

“Our participation in the elections is to exercise our franchise because Biafra land is still under occupation. Our participation does not negate the fact that the solution to Nigeria’s problem is division.

“Come to think of it. Every Nigeria’s election season opens up the inherent division and hatred in Nigeria. Innocent people are killed, ethnic profiling goes on, and after these atrocities all go back to the suffering and smiling, with military enforcement, as everybody looks up to the oil money, and everybody pretends that all is well.

“In 2015, Igbo corp members who were helping to conduct elections were murdered in cold blood in Muslim North. That has been the story, with churches burnt. This time, Igbo in Lagos, and those who look like them were barred from voting. This is a state where their population accounts for the amount of money the state gets from Federation account, and who also pay their taxes in Lagos. After committing these atrocities, they tell us Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable”.

