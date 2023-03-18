Vote Buying: How Imo Governor Shared $500 In 4,758 Boots To Deliver APC Assembly Candidates

Advertisement

Vote Buying, intimidation and thuggery allegedly sponsored by the Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State could not allow a credible poll to hold in the various Local Government Areas.

A source who did not want his name on print told our correspondent that members of the All Progressives Congress were mandated in a meeting held on Thursday with the Govenor, Hope Uzodinma at the government House in Owerri to deliver APC candidates by every necessary means.

Source revealed, that at the APC stake holders meeting held on Wednesday in preparation to the state House Of Assembly election attended by the Ward chairmen, Secretaries, commissioners, members of the expanded exco, as well as other Party stakeholders in APC where Uzodinma approved to release money for vote buying to help his party neutralize protest votes that may come from Imo people.

The source further revealed that the Govenor, had on Thursday released sum of five hundred dollars to all polling units in the state through APC state assembly candidates to deliver his party.

According to the source, “the ($500) five hundred dollars given to boot leaders would be used to buy votes, Mobilize thugs and settle security agents on election duties to enable APC rig the election.”

Meanwhile, in some local governments like Orlu Orsu, Oru East, Mbaitoli, Ikeduru, Isiala, Ehime Mbano and Mbaise. Uzodinma’s appointed sole Administrators were given unidentified armed men to intimidate members of the opposition parties from getting access to collection centers.