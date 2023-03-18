I’m not the one distributing money in the viral vote buying video – Bauchi Commissioner

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi state commissioner of youths and sports Alhaji Adamu Babawuro Manu Soro has refuted a video Twitter clip depicting a person alleged to have been canvassing votes for the PDP in the state prior to the Saturday governorship and house.of assembly elections in the country distributing money to women in the viral Video.

The commissioner, while refuting the report in an interview with reporters in Bauchi, expressed worry on how they named him as the person in the Twitter clip, threatening to take legal action against the medium of communication that implicated him in the report.

Our correspondent in Bauchi reports that, since Friday a Twitter clip where it mentioned that a commissioner in Bauchi was depicted buying votes for the PDP from the electorate ahead of the Saturday’s polls which clip was globally being watched on the twitter clip pages.

He said “My name is honorable Adamu Manu Soro, commissioner for youths and sports development in Bauchi state”.

“This Twitter video clips going round globally, whoever knows Bauchi state, knows that Governor Bala Mohammed has performed creditably well in the past three and a half years in the execution of capital projects, hence it is naive for someone to allege vote buying for the ruling PDP in the state.

“I’m not the one in the said video clips going round globally, so anyone or medium of communication published a story from the video clips does so to defarming my image and refutation in the good looking eyes of the public, and by God’s grace I’ll take a legal action against that”.