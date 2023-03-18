2023: LP, YPP Take Lead in Anambra, APGA Yet to Win Single Seat

Advertisement

Results emerging from different units across the various State House of Assembly Constituencies in Anambra State show that candidates of the Labour (LP) and candidates of the Young People’s Party (YPP) have taken an early lead in today’s House of Assembly election in the.

According to some yet-to-be-confirmed results, LP have so far won in about six, out of thirty state constituencies in Anambra; while YPP has so far won in three Constituency.

It was also observed in the results that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is yet to win any single constituency so far in the state.

Below is the breakdown of the trending result:

Onitsha North 1 – LP

Onitsha North 11 – LP

Nnewi South 1 – YPP

Nnewi South 2 – YPP

Nnewi North – YPP

Onitsha south 1 – LP

Onitsha South 2 – LP

Idemili North – LP

Aguata 1 – LP

Recall that Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo had boasted that APGA would sweep the state assembly seats come March 18. However, the reverse seems to be the case so far.

More details later…