Our Victory Signifies A New Dawn For Deltans, Says Onyeme

DEPUTY Governor-elect of Delta State, Chief (Sir) Monday Onyeme, has said that the administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will usher in a new dawn for Deltans.

Chief Onyeme gave the assurance on Tuesday at his country home, Ibabu, Onicha-Ukwuani, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State while addressing some leaders of Ndokwa ethnic nationality led by Rear Admiral Mike Onah (rtd), OON.

According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has done very well for Deltans in the last eight years and the administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will do MORE.

He said, “from 1999, Deltans have kept faith with our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and this election further showed the love the people have for the party and as such, I want to say a very big thank you for believing in us.

“I thank our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who has sustained the legacy of keeping our party intact in the state through hard work and as a team player.

“This is a new dawn for Delta State because our people deserve MORE which we are going to implement to the benefits of all.

“MORE is all about meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security.

“I thank Deltans especially Ndokwa people for their support and for voting for the PDP and this was evident from the manner the news of our victory was received across the state and beyond yesterday, it was simply, ecstatic.

“From Asaba to Warri, Bomadi, Burutu, Kwale, Ughelli, Agbor, Oghara, Koko and all over the state, the joy was palpable and I was even more surprised to get home yesterday to see people from different places partying in my house, celebrating our victory; with this type of joy in the people, we have a mandate to show our appreciation through working hard to improve on the legacies of past PDP-led governments in our state.

“There is no doubt that our Governor, Senator Okowa, has done so well, but, it will be a challenge for us to do more as encapsulated in our agenda.

“Thank you for the show of love, keep praying for us and it is important that we support the administration of Governor Okowa to finish well; the man is still on duty, so, let us keep assisting him with whatever we have for him to keep delivering the goodies of democracy to Deltans till he hands over to us on May 29, 2023.”

Earlier, Rear Admiral Onah, had congratulated Chief Onyeme, observing that as the first Ndokwa man to emerge as Deputy Governor-elect, he has a lot of responsibilities to meet with the yearnings of Deltans and Nigerians at large.

He noted that with the emergence of Chief Onyeme whom he described as an administrator and philanthropist, the horizon has opened for more Ndokwa people to take their pride of place in the country.

Rear Admiral Onah who was accompanied by Chief Nelson Nmor and some notable Chiefs, also, congratulated the elected member for the Delta State House of Assembly to represent Ndokwa East constituency, Hon. Emeka Osamuta who was with Chief Monday Onyeme during the visit.