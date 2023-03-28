Man Rapes 56-Year-Old Stroke Patient on Sickbed

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Bello Jamiu has been remanded arraigned before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 64-year-old stroke patient on her sick bed.

The outrageous crime was said to have been committed at Okikiade, Ajala area of Babanlan in Ibadan, the Oyo capital, after which the suspect was charged to the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. E. A. Idowu after entertaining the case on Monday, March 27, ordered that the suspect be remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre. He declined to take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction, and ordered that he be remanded, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare, had earlier told the Court that Bello had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 56-year-old woman, which, he said, contravenes the Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, and is punishable under Section 358 of the Law.

The case was thereafter adjourned to May 16 for mention.

More details later…

