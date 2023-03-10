Labour Party Chieftain Barr. Mbanusi Commends Obi-Datti Movement in Anambra, Says Anambra will Vote LP on Saturday

Advertisement

By Ebuka Onyekwelu

A Chieftain of the Labour Party, Barr. Ifeanyi Mbanusi, has commended the Anambra State chapter of the ‘Obi-Datti Movement’ for, in his words, “their strong and loud statement on February 25th”. It would be recalled that on February 25th, Anambra State gave the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi the highest votes he garnered in the Southeast. Despite the state having the formidable presence of APGA as the ruling party in the state for over sixteen years now, the Labour Party also took two out of the three senatorial seats as well as five out of the eleven House of Representatives seats. According to Mbanusi, “this by far is a major landmark, which must be built on. You know for obvious reasons, some of us who are members of the Labour Party do not consider Anambra State as a very friendly state because of the Governor’s combative outbursts, yet, the people remained resolute and undeterred in their demand for a different kind of leadership. I commend the Obi-Datti Movement in Anambra state, most profoundly”, he said.

Barr. Ifeanyi Mbanusi has been a member of the Labour Party for over a decade now. He is also a member of the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council both at the national level and in Anambra State. For him, Labour Party is the political party of now and the future. “Labour Party is the party of the now and the future. What the party has done, no other party has been able to do since the beginning of this democracy dispensation. So I am certain that the future is very bright and Anambra will vote LP throughout on Saturday,” Mbanusi said.

Before the presidential election in February, Barr. Ifeanyi Mbanusi supported the Labour Party with several campaign materials, both at the state level and in his federal constituency of Idemili. As for what the future holds for the party, “we will recover the mandate given to our presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi and his vice Datti, by Nigerians,” Barr. Mbanusi assured, while he also encouraged Nigerians and especially Anambra voters to come out in numbers and repeat the February 25th uncommon feat, by ensuring that the Labour Party takes over the Anambra State House of Assembly.