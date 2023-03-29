INEC set aside N3bn to fight electoral cases in Nigeria

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earmarked over N3bn to defend the results of the February 25 presidential and national assembly election and the March 18 governorship and state assembly polls.

So far, over 100 election petitions have been filed by aggrieved candidates and their parties across the country.

Recall that several candidates who lost in the elections have filed petitions at the presidential and state election petition tribunals to challenge the outcome of the polls.

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the Action Alliance, Solomon Okangbuan; Allied People’s Movement, Chichi Ojei, have also filed petitions for the nullification of the presidential election results.

INEC had on March 1 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, but the five candidates filed petitions seeking the nullification of the poll.

Related