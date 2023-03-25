Crowd Interrupts Soludo’s Speech As Obi Makes Surprise Appearance at His Anniversary Venue [Video]

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

There was an outburst of joy and standing ovation in Awka in Anambra State capital on Saturday, as the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi made a surprise appearance at the venue of the celebration of the one year anniversary in office of the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The event, which held at the International Convention Center, Awka, was graced by many dignitaries from different parts of the country and beyond, including former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The celebrant, Governor Soludo was delivering his anniversary speech, but was interrupted by an outburst of joy, cheers, and standing ovation overtook the arena as Obi surfaced from nowhere.

Obi, who marched to a seat reserved at the front after responding to the cheers and salutations from the crowd, but abruptly got up to greet the Chief Obasanjo, when he was informed of his presence.

Soludo, who eventually resumed his speech after the minutes of interruption, described Obi as an illustrious son of the soil.

“It’s a very special day in Anambra. Before you walked in, my predecessor in office, and an illustrious son of Anambra in whom we are well please, Mr Peter Obi…

“Before you came, I was appreciating Mr President, the father of Nigeria, who laid very clear foundations,” he said.

Many described Obi’s attendance of the anniversary celebration as a surprise one, as they least expected he would attend the event, given the assumed political rift between him and Governor Soludo.

