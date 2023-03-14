Buhari Denies He Told Attorney-General, CBN To Defy Supreme Court Order – Presidency

Advertisement

The Presidency on Monday dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was party to the disregard of the Supreme Court judgment on the legal status of the N500 and N1,000 old currency notes.

The president’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, stated in Abuja that the president had never instructed any government official to defy any court orders involving the government and other parties.

He also frowned at the misinterpretation of the president’s silence over the Supreme Court judgment of March 3 on the issue of the N500 and N1,000 old currency notes.

“The Presidency wishes to react to some public concerns that President Buhari did not react to the Supreme Court judgment.

“It states clearly that at no time did the president instruct the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CBN governor to disobey any court order.

“Since the president was sworn into office in 2015, he has never directed anybody to defy court orders in the strong belief that we cannot practise democracy without the rule of law.

“The commitment of his administration to this principle has not changed,’’ he stated.

According to Shehu, the president is not a micromanager and will not, therefore, stop the Attorney-General and the CBN governor from performing the details of their duties in accordance with the law.

“In any case, it is debatable at this time if there is proof of wilful denial by the two of them on the orders of the apex court.

“The directive of the president, following the meeting of the Council of State is that the CBN must make available for circulation all the money that is needed and nothing has happened to change the position,’’ he added.

According to him, the president is an absolute respecter of judicial process and the authority of the courts.

He stressed that the president had done nothing in the last eight years to obstruct the administration of justice; cause lack of confidence in the administration of justice, or interfere or corrupt the courts.

“There is no reason whatsoever that he should do so now when he is getting ready to leave office.

“The negative campaign and personalised attacks against the president by the opposition and all manner of commentators is unfair and unjust, as no court order at any level has been issued or directed at him,’’ Shehu stressed.

He also quoted President Buhari as rejecting the impression that he lacks compassion.

“No government in our recent history has introduced policies to help economically marginalised and vulnerable groups like the present administration.’’ He added.