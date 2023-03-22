Bola Tinubu Secretly Flown Abroad To ‘Rest’ After Election Stress

Advertisement

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been secretly flown abroad, Peoples Gazette reports.

This was revealed by two of his associates.

They, however, declined to mention which country Tinubu was flown to, but insisted it was not on medical emergency and he would soon return to the country.

The associates who spoke under anonymity said Tinubu’s team was still deliberating a press statement on the matter.

Sahara Reporters was the first to report the news of Mr. Tinubu’s trip on Wednesday afternoon, with the online outlet citing its sources that said the new Nigerian leader was flown to Europe for medical treatment.

Also, Sahara Reporters said Tinubu, who was declared winner of Nigeria’s presidential election last month, took ill after months of uninterrupted political activities that peaked towards the end of the year-long campaign.

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for Mr. Tinubu, said in a message to The Gazette that his principal travelled abroad to rest and will soon return to the country.

“He traveled to rest after the hectic electioneering,” Mr. Onanuga was quoted to have said. “Will soon return home”.