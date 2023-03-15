Bandit”s eliminate over 8,000 people, forced over 200,000 to flee their homes in Zamfara

BY SULE TAHIR

Bandits have reportedly attacked a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hamdan Alhazzai Shinkafi with many others along Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi road in Zamfara State.

According to reports, the youth leader suffered deflated tyres due to several gunshots from the terrorists in the attack which happened on Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023.

A source said the bandits riddled travellers’ vehicles with bullet’s.

A Brussel based crisis Group has revealed that no fewer than 8,000 people were reported killed by bandit”s since 2011 to date, and more than 200,000 were forced to flee their homes.