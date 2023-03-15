Bandits demand N2m, motorcycles to release mother, daughter

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

SOME bandits have demanded a fresh N2 million ransom and two motorcycles to release a woman and her daughter abducted from Janjala community in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Impeachable sources has indicated that the bandits on February 5, 2023, invaded the victims’ residence and whisked away the woman, Shamsiya, her husband, Mustapha and their children their 16-year-old daughter, Mahafuza, at gunpoint.

However, after payment of N2 million ransom, the bandits freed Mustapha and held Shamsiya and Mahafuza.

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, Mustapha’s elder brother, told our reporter on the telephone on Tuesday that the kidnappers had demanded another N2m and two motorcycles for the release of the remaining victims.

According to him, the bandits released Mustapha on Monday, after collecting N2 million, adding that they told him (Mustapha) to go and raise another N2million and two brand new motorcycles before the wife and her daughter would be set free.

“As I am talking to you, my younger brother’s wife and her daughter are still in captivity, while they asked him to go home and raise another N2 million with two motorcycles before they will free the wife and his daughter,” he said.

Babangida said Mustapha is currently in a hospital responding to treatment due to traumatic experience he went through in the hands of the bandits.

“My worry now is how will the family raise additional N2 million and two motorcycles for these bandits,” he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command has not responded to the development as of the time of filling this report