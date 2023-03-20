APGA Dismisses N3.5B Alleged Vote Buying, As Party Wins Assembly Poll

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state has dismissed claims by opposing political parties in the area that it spent the sum of N3,5 billion on vote buying during the just concluded State Assembly election last Saturday.

This is coming as the party won 17 out of the 30 seats at the state Assembly and followed by the Labour Party that won 8 seats with the Young Progressives Party YPP and People’s Democratic Party PDP winning three and two seats respectively.

According to a release signed by the Press Secretary to Gov Charles Soludo, Mr Christian Oburime those allegations are not only baseless but unfounded adding that the general public should disregard them.

“The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media bordering on the above headline”

“The satanic report alleging that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration spent a whooping 3.5 billion naira to execute the State House of Assembly election is not only untrue but highly despicable and illogical”

“The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government Naira Redesign Policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s)”

“Anambra people are advised to disregard the non-existent International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) who made the said allegations. The people behind this organization have been known to be serial blackmailers over the years who do not serve any useful purpose to the society.”

“Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.”

“The bogus claims by the author(s) are figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by Ndi Anambra and the general public.” he said.