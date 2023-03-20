Bala Mohammed Wins Re-election As Bauchi Governor

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The PDP won the Bauchi State Governorship for the second term with a majority of 525,280 votes.

The returning officer in Bauchi State, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, of the Federal Government University, Dutse, Jigawa State

He said that the candidate of the PDP, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, won the election held last Saturday with a majority of 525,280 votes, defeating Sadique Baba Abubakar of the APC who won the vote. 432,272

then Senator Halliru Dauda Jika of the NNPP party got 60,496 thousand votes

He said that the total number of registered votes is 2,749,268 million. The number of votes cast is 1,058,381. Invalid votes total 15,600, The number of votes cast is 1,049,600.