Abuja monarch slumps, dies in palace

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The traditional ruler of Yaba, Abaji area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, is dead.

According to reports, the FCT monarch died on Thursday evening, March 9, 2023, while on his way to observe Magrib (the Islamic sunset prayer), within his palace.

A member of the deceased family, Shuaibu Abdullahi said the monarch, 62, suddenly slumped and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Immediately he slumped, and they moved him inside the car to the hospital. But unfortunately, on arrival at the hospital, doctors confirmed him dead,” he said.

It was gathered that the corpse of the monarch had been taken from the hospital to Yaba, where he was buried around 9 am on Friday, in accordance with Islamic rites.