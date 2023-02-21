Nasarawa Killings: Torrents Of Condemnation As Groups Tackle Sanusi Over Allegations On Ortom

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), and deposed Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi have been bombarded with series of reactions following his accusations of Governor Samuel Ortom over the killing of some suspected terrorists’ targets in Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area, LGA of Nasarawa State recently.

Mr Sanusi in a recent outing had alleged that the attack on the terrorists was carried out by the Governor of Benue State and that he (Ortom), was using the Benue State Livestock Guards and the State Volunteer Guards to carry out a genocide.

Following the allegations, individuals and groups have been voicing their reservation with many condemning the Mr Sanusi for what they described as “his show of the desperation to profile the Governor and set him up for elimination.”

Some of the groups condemning the allegations were the three Socio-cultural Organizations In Benue State; Mdzough U Tiv, Ochetoha K’Idoma And Omi Ny’Igede, Benue Elders Forum, Middle Belt Forum, (MBF), Coalition for Truth and Justice, (CTJ), among others

The sociocultural groups in a statement signed by Chief CP, Iorbee Ihagh rtd, President General, Mdzough U Tiv and Chairman of the three Sociocultural Groups in Benue State, AVM Tony Adokwu rtd, President General, Ochetoha K’Idoma, Comrade Ben Okpa, President, Omi Ny’Igede, said Mr Sanusi and his co-travelers are killers of Benue people but have chosen to twist the facts of the matter.

They recalled that even though, the military has claimed responsibility for the air strike that killed the terrorists, Sanusi and his cohorts are hell-bent on making the allegations on the Governor stick saying that amounts to giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“We have also identified the desperate attempt by Sanusi and his band of supporters to give the attack on the terrorists an ethnic coloration, thereby setting Benue State up against the armed herdsmen invasion.

“Otherwise, how would someone like Sanusi place the cost of one cow at N1 million, if it is not in a desperate attempt to cause disaffection, pick a fight and get a reason to attack Benue communities.

“The grand conspiracy by Sanusi and his ‘partners’ may have also began to work out in their favour, with the annihilation of peasant farmers from their communities on both divides, through reprisals, since Sanusi and his company levelled the false allegations against Governor Ortom.

“So, we want to state unequivocally and with emphasis that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and his co-travelers are the sponsors and by extension, the killers of the people of Benue State.

“The Federal Government, FG has always said it was on the verge of releasing the names of sponsors of terrorism in the country and we are making it clear that the FG does not have to look any further, because it is our firm belief that Sanusi is one of the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.”

The groups called on the security agencies to arrest, question and subsequently hold Sanusi and his cohorts responsible for the reprisal attacks that have already taken place as well as any further attacks on the people of Benue State.

“We state this without mincing words because for the former Governor of the CBN to set Governor Ortom up for hatred and declare him as an enemy of the Fulani race is a deliberate attempt to incite and stir up strife, which is an offense punishable by law.”

They also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to beef up security at the border towns surrounding Benue State to forestall further reprisals, which may lead to breakdown of law and order or further planned attacks by the armed militia herdsmen on Benue communities.

They said that it was also important for “the International Community to place Sanusi on the terrorists’ watch list, keep a close tab on his activities; the activities of his collaborators and the armed militia herdsmen and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Another group, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), simply urged Mr Sanusi to leave Governor Ortom out of Nasarawa killings

MBF said while they are opposed to any form of extra-judicial killing, they are shocked at at the attempt by the Kano deposed emir to rope Ortom on the issue.

MBF National President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, noted that since the introduction of the anti-grazing law in Benue, supporters of murderous herdsmen have always seen the promulgation of the law as targeted against them.

He said in the wake of the enactment of the law, MACBAN and other Fulani groups vowed to ensure the anti-grazing law remains ineffective.

He also noted that they orchestrated series of violence aimed at weakening the resolve and commitment of the Benue State Government to implement the anti-grazing law described by the herders as obnoxious.

The MBF called on Sanusi to exercise caution and desist from doing anything that is capable of undermining peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

The Middle Belt Forum calls on the Federal Government to set up an independent probe of the Nasarawa killings with photos and pictures of the slain herders and also their cattle as bombs don’t discriminate so as to ascertain the claims surrounding the killings.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the killings of unarmed and defenceless citizens in various states of the Middle Belt Region in the interest of justice and fair play.

“Governor Ortom’s traducers must desist henceforth from accusing him falsely on a matter he is not involved as he remains the leader of Benue State who is not willing to let down his resolve in standing up for the democratic rights of his people in particular, and Nigerians in general.

“For equity and justice to hold sway, Nigerian leaders must learn to treat all citizens across political, ethnic and religious divides. We must eschew enthroning the supremacy of one ethnic nationality over others if we ever hope to build a just nation for all,” Bitrus said.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, Coalition for Truth and Justice, (CTJ), Aloysius Gbakaan, inna statement, has also called on the federal government to beef up security around Benue communities in Gwer-West, Guma and other parts of the state where herdsmen militia are threatening to launch more attacks on the people.

The stated that “These types of threats were issued by Miyetti Allah in 2017 but were taken for granted and the armed herders carried out the attacks which left 73 people dead on the eve of 2018 new year.

“We maintain our position that Governor Ortom had no hand in that military operation which took place outside Benue state and should be left to carry out his functions without the barrage of attacks on his person.

They rather encouraged Governor Ortom to remain resolute in his burning desire to ensure that he leaves Benue state better than he met it.

Recall that the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Terver Akase had also described Sanusi’s latest outing and letter, as ” shameful, full of fury, bile and false allegations” saying that Sanusi and 51 other elites who appended their signatures were apparently looking for the backing of the President to execute their agenda against Governor Ortom and the Benue people in general.

Akase said, “Sanusi had for years disguised himself as a patriot and nationalist, but his hypocrisy was exposed long before now. There is little or no wonder that he was deposed by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for his crass indiscipline and uncommon arrogance.

“As a government and people of Benue State, we have withdrawn our sympathy for Sanusi over his dethronement which ab initio looked like victimization.

“Many Nigerians have now come to realize that it was actually well deserved due to his disregard for constituted authorities and support for lawlessness.”

Akase had advised Sanusi to desist from spitting on the graves of hundreds of Benue people who have fallen to the sword of his kinsmen, withdraw all the unguarded utterances he made against Governor Ortom and tender an unreserved apology.