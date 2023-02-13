Taraba APC Crisis: Tinubu Rally Abruptly Called Off Again

Advertisement

The internal crisis rocking the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened with the postponement of its presidential rally scheduled for today Monday, for the third time in a roll.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The rally was abruptly was called off in an announcement by the party in Jalingo late on Sunday.

The sudden announcement said the rally has been put off for another day due to “lack of a conducive atmosphere.”

An earlier announcement had directed party members to converge on Monday to receive the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The sudden postponement have sparked off more discussions that the internal crisis may have reached a head and dead end as no concrete reason was given for the postponement.

Checks shows that the latest postponement might not be unconnected with the illegal primaries conducted on Friday by the Senator Emmanuel Bwacha faction of the APC.

Trouble started for the APC when the Supreme Court voided the primaries that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha in a unanimous decision and sacked him.

There was also no room for a fresh primaries.

Surprisingly, Bwacha and his team last Friday went ahead to conduct a fresh primaries which saw all the other five governorship aspirants boycotting the exercise.

They have all since petitioned INEC.

Meanwhile, the last time the presidential rally was called off, it was attributed to the confusion over rally funds.

Bwacha reportedly hijacked the funds that should have been with the chairman of the organising committee and Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo.