Shortage Of Naira Notes Causing Hardship On Nigerians – Southern, Middle Belt Leaders

Advertisement

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) says shortage of new naira notes is causing untold hardship on Nigerians.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This is contained in a communique signed in Abuja by the Leader of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark and five others.

“We call on the CBN and commercial banks to take urgent steps to improve the management of the process, to alleviate the sufferings of citizens.

“The current situation portends danger to national peace and security.

The forum cautions political stakeholders, particularly the candidates and their supporters, at all levels, to shun all acts of violence, before, during, and after the elections.

“Let us give peace a chance; Nigeria is our country, and we do not have any other.

“Warns that any attempt to scuttle the 2023 general elections and impose an interim government will be vehemently resisted.”

The forum reaffirmed commitment to the unity of Nigeria saying that it must be sustained on the principles of equity, fairness and justice.

It expressed concern over the debilitating state of insecurity across the country and called on the Federal Government and security agencies to redouble efforts to address the situation especially now that the 2023 general elections are around the corner.

“We applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for his reiterated commitment to non-interference in the electoral process to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections.”