Governor Bala Mohammed Deserves Reelection For His Landmark Projects

By Umar Usman Duguri

The commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs of Bauchi state, honorable Nuhu Zaki, said “in my decade of active politics, I have never seen a true grass root politician than Governor Bala Mohamed who is performing well in the area of human and capital development despite numerous challenges inherited and paucity of funds.

According to Nuhu Zaki, the numerous awards accorded to the governor so far is a testimony of the reality of facts and transparent leadership he is displaying in the state that solely depend on oil shared money and the meager internally generated revenue in the state until recently when the governor set another landmark history for facilitating the formal commissioning of Kolmani crude oil within the realm of Bauchi and Gombe state that was graciously endorsed by president Muhammadu Buhari, as a recognized oil prospecting states.

At the local government level, Governor Bala Mohamed fulfilled his election promised by instant and fair service delivery in accordance with various demands of each of the twenty local government area council of Bauchi state with priority given to the traditional institutions being the closet and the most respected body that is guiding the people on their roles as patriotic citizens.

Immediately on assumption of duty as governor of Bauchi state that defeated a sitting governor who has averagely performed in the four years, Senator Balsa Mohamed begins with thorough study by changing the narrative of the state with passion especially at the local government level where 70% of the total votes normally comes from. Having the masses at heart ignites the governor to channeled 80% of his projects to local government levels. This pedigree in rendition of quality dividend of democracy as promised during electioneering campaign splashed across the twenty existing local government councils with the priority to urgent desired need. These have become bait on which the electorates of the state vowed to unanimously vote him back to power as Governor to continue to positive projects.

According to Governor Bala Mohamed “we all have local government as we were all born as locals, as such it has become imperative for us to build our local government so to complement it for breeding us”. This proves the rationale behind the governor’s interest in focusing in restoring the lost glory of the then destroyed tier of government. The governor has directly provided a direct protrude in the last three and quarter years of friendly government despite inheriting heap of debt and paucity of fund but went ahead to change the story by sourcing funds to restoring the fading glory. All forms of corruptions in the local government have been booked, that provided another means of serving lots of misused funds to proper direction.

Today each of the local government area council has not fewer than twenty physical infrastructures and social amenities actualized and properly as well as fairly provided after blocking iota embezzlement. From the first place, the governor personally awards total renovation and furnishing of all existing local government secretariat to the indigene of each benefiting local government so that immediate members of the community would benefit from the project aside from the overall aim of providing state of art healthy working environment for effect upshot. In Tafawa Balewa local government, peace has permanently restored by implying modern techniques and adequate support to the operating security agencies and personnel and extension of house to house enlightenment on the impact of peaceful coexistence. About ten roads are currently ongoing constructions; some are link with neighboring states, new worshiping places have been constructed for both Muslims and Christians, new resettlement have been provided to displaced persons, more bridges erected to address eventual break up or destruction.

In Bauchi local government area council, tens of newly constructed primary health care centers have been constructed while old existing ones have been renovated filled with standard facilities to meet up with demand, roads have been laid down while many areas have been link up to ease hardship, portable drinking water is now 80% close to every house in the city, workers are enjoying the implemented national minimum wage, pensioners receives their entitlement on time without hitches or bribing of the past, and the most important is the total renovation and furnishing of the secretariat to provide serene working environment for workers.

While in Toro local government area council, Governor Bala Mohamed has so far renovated the local government secretariat furnished with modern working tools, constructed roads from Rimin Zyam through Polch, Blarade Palama to Dass, Magama Gumau-Rishi Rahma, constructed Rishi Tama road, Maraba Ganye-Golfada Bakin Kogi road, and construction of District head palace at Nabardo and construction of District head palace Lame and rehabilitation of Toro General hospital and general hospital Gumau Lame District.

Similarly in Darazo local government area council, Governor Bala Mohamed kicked up with the renovation of the local government secretariat as a deliberate attempt to provide serene working environment after many decades of abysmal decay, in the process more jobs have been provided to the people of the local government as well as the overall civil service system. The governor went ahead to bring prompt succor to the victims of flood and other related disaster that unabatedly erupt. One time chairman of the local government, Bello Mahmood Yayaji, said, “ I have never seen a leader with determination and passion for the plight of his people like governor Bala Mohamed, because, so far Darazo local government in particular remained one of the best place the government gave priority of social services provided that has direct bearing to the wellbeing of the locals despite dwindling economic meltdown, among the successes brought by the governor in his few years of reign are; the kaura Economic empowerment program (KEEP) which is a poor masses supporting docket considering the items and cash doles out to thousands of beneficiaries from across all electoral wards aimed at reducing the menace of restiveness and adverse effect of poverty created by previous government, these includes, sewing machines, fifty thousand naira cash, motorcycles and buses for transportation.

In the area of agriculture, Governor Bala Mohamed, leased out 5,000 hectares of land out of the two reserves for the farmers of Darazo local government, the government also constructs water reservoirs at strategic locations for cattle rears aimed at cushioning the tension and rift between farmers and headers and the unwanted water scarcity disturbing cattle rearers.

Inter alia are; boreholes were constructed at Darazo correctional center, co-members lodge, lago and Kari village and adequate electrification of various villages under each district in the local government. These have since yield positive result in boosting economic activities as well as attracting local investors venture into various acquisitions.

In Dass local government area council governor Bala Mohamed, began with restoration of hope through harmonious relationship among numerous existing tribes surrounding the local government and compounding challenges of insufficient internally generated revenue that may help government achieve it desired goals without interventions of the state government or other supporting institutions. Imminent, after pointing out the quest of the people which include lack of non-existing tertiary institution, the governor approved the establishment of college of education, Dass. In the area of construction, governor Bala Mohamed’s led PDP constructed 11 village head palace, successful construction of Jumaat mosque Kagadama, Renovation/ Remodeling of ECWA church kagadama, construction of 18 lock up shops at Tudun Wuss Dass, General renovation/ upgrading of Dass central motor park, renovation of central abattoir and construction of Burgle Dass to Bangim road.

Others are; general of Dass local government education authority, construction of drainage at Dass cental Motor Park and construction of culvert along Bundot to Bayan fada bye pass, General renovation of Dass local government secretariat to meet up with the global standard for soft and conducive working friendly environment.

In Alkaleri local government area council, an enclave of governor Bala Mohamed, quickly the governor facilitate the formal ground breaking ceremony for the commencement of project activities in oil prospecting licenses 809 and 810 Kolmani River11oil field project site. This particular effort truly define Bala Mohamed as a transformer and a committed leader who is ready to sacrifice his comfort for the development of his state, already thousands of indigenes are benefitting from the then neglected projected that will increase even the nation’s income not only Bauchi state. After the completion Alkaleri local government will be a tourist hub.

In the area of social services, the government has so far secured the establishment of institute for petroleum resources, aimed at training and grooming of potential expert in the petroleum field for the benefit of the community. Aside from the learning institution, new primary healthcare centers and schools have been provided to address the concurrent demand as a result of influx from neighboring states who enjoying the relative peace and economic activities in the local government that has standard roads constructed and link to various communities in all the three districts.

The Kaura Economic empowerment Program (KEEP) was exceptional as thousands of potentials youths and women benefitted from the gesture.

The issue of migrated bandits and kidnappers wrongly basing in part of the local government have been dealt with in conjunction with the security forces in the state and amity between Bauchi state governor and plateau state in the shared-boundary. This restoration of order has attracted tourist from across the globe return to famous Yankari Game reserve which significantly increases the internal generated revenue and more job creation for the benefitting local government indigenes.

More primary healthcare centers have been established to address the blessed increasing number of inhabitant in the oil prospecting local government plus establishment of more local security outlet to support the commercial activities within the local government; an opportunity that absorbed thousands of indigenes.

In Warji local government, Governor Bala Mohamed focuses on construction of Warji District Head palace and construction of Warji-Gwaram road, construction of general Hospital as well as construction of Dagu road, erection of concrete channel in Dagu, construction of Danya-Aru road and most importantly general renovation of the local government secretariat for effective service delivery and result.

While Ganjuwa local government being the gate way of kano state witnesses renovation of district head house at Kafin madaki and renovation of slaughter house, construction of four compartment VIP at local government secretariat, construction of surface drainage at PCGH Gate, construction of Box culvert, completion of various worshipping centers, renovation of slaughter slap at Marbini, construction of box culvert at Soro Tsallake, and renovations of class rooms at Kediya,Dauduwo, Gungura, Yala and Kakuma respectively.

Others are; renovation of dispensary clinic at Zida, tsagu, Manga and completion of mosque at Kariya and construction of Box culvert at Gidan Waya, renovation of classrooms at Siyi, renovation of burnt police station at Soro, renovation of feeder road Zara at Kwanan Geyeya and drilling of boreholes at various strategic areas and repair of 204 boreholes and above all the first class renovation of the local government secretariat.

In Gamawa Local government Area, the present government ensured rehabilitation/ overlaying OF Gamawa to Bulkacuwa road, general renovation of staff quarters at the general hospital, construction of classrooms at Construction of out patientDepartment (OPD) at General Hospital Gamawa and general renovation of Local Government Secretariat, Purchase of 3 Official Vehicles to the Local Government, Distribution of Motorcycles, threacycle machines, sawing Machines, Supergetti Machines, Generators, Irrigation Generators,Domestic Animals (Bread of Goats), Flower, Granding Machines, Barbing Clipers, Saloon Machines and Capital to Pity Traders Youth and Women Groups for Empowerment, Distribution of 3 Sharon to Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, Construction of NURTW Office at Gamawa Motor Park, Distribution of 5 Sharon Cars to Gamawa Local Government Exco and Stakeholders.

Others are; Distribution of 5 Sharon Cars to Gamawa Local Government Exco and Stakeholders, Drilling of Hand Pump at different location, Construction of 4 Block of Market Shades at Gamawa and Udubo, Distribution of relief materials to the victims of flooding in the year 2021, 2022 respectively, Construction of Ring cultvet alone Kore –Sakwa Road T-Junction and Construction of classrooms at Markaderi, Tumbi, Debi, Kankare, J.S.S Udubo, G.J.S.S Gamawa, Garuwa, Garin Fari, and Alagarno Primary Schools, Renovation of Classrooms at Garin Kure, Dallari, Kutunas, Bulaburin, Adabda, Kasuwa, Kore I, Alagarno, Biriri, Karba, Danchuwa, Ibrahim Ibrahim Memorial, Gayau Sengo, Kaigamari, Kesa Kachallari, Marana, Kuran Jeji, Kore, Bakori and Gadiya Primary Schools as well as Replacement Electric Poles from Bulkachuwa to Gamawa.

Governor Bala Mohammed is governing Bauchi state with caution, he needs additional four years to fully actualize his lofty programs that has direct bearing in the lives of the Bauchians.