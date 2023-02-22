Anambra Reps Member, Azubogu Denies Apologizing For Poor Representation, Under-Performance (Video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Azubogu has denied kneeling down before his constituents to apologise to them for his poor representation and under-performance in his almost 12 years in office as their representative.

A video started trending on social media on Monday, alleging that the Nnewi-born Reps member knelt before the residents of Umudim Nnewi when he visited them on a community tour, and allegedly started begging them to forgive him “for not representing them well bringing home any project throughout his 12 years in office.”

According to a caption attached to the video, Hon. Azubogu, who is also the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial Zone, was said to have begged the constituents to have mercy on him for his past mistakes, while also begging them to support and vote him to become their senator, so that he would use the senatorial mandate to do the works he couldn’t do for them at the Green Chamber.

The viral video shows the Reps member who is dressed in APGA attire as he knelt before a large crowd of Nnewi indigenes whom he was addressing with a megaphone at the campaign ground. While on his knees, he was seen still speaking to the crowd and gesturing his hands as that of one making an appeal, but his words could not be heard clearly any longer, due to noise from the crowd.

He was, however, helped up by some benevolent youths who came out from the crowd to help assist him after having knelt under the sun for some time.

A feminine voice was also heard from among the crowd, asking to know how much the Reps member donated to them, as he was being quietly led out of the scene by the youths.

Howbeit, Hon. Azubogu has debunked the video and the caption given to it as lie and figment of the opposition elements to slander his personality and stall his senatorial ambition.

Reacting through his media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyia, the Reps member said he was there at Umudim Nnewi to campaign and make the people see the reason to support his senatorial ambition, based on his numerous achievements as their representative at the Green Chamber.

He also sent some videos from the campaign rally, showing him as he addressed the crowd who were clapping and cheering him up when he was enumerated the various projects he attracted, executed or is currently executing in different parts of the community.

Some of the projects he mentioned, include the Ukwu Ofor—Afor Ukpor Road, Traffic Light—Oraifite Road, Gabros—Ebenezer Road; Ahiadiegwu—Nkwor Akwu Road, among others, as well as four roads each in Okpuno-Egbu Village and Uhu Village respectively.

While recalling how he facilitated the recent completion of a correctional centre in Umudim which was started and abandoned for over 30 years (during the Shehu Shagari’s Administration); he also promised to execute more projects, including the Afor Iro—Umuezena Road, among others, if elected senator come February 25, 2023.

“If I did all these with this lower office I occupy now, I am promising you that I will do greater when I get to higher office,” he assured the constituents in one of the videos from the campaign rally.