Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has voted

Advertisement

The First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, cast her vote at Polling Unit 003, Kofar Baru, Sarkin Yara Ward, Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She voted alongside her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, and other members of her family.

Mrs. Buhari said she has voted for the candidates of the APC, expressing optimism that the party will win both the presidential and legislative elections.

She used the opportunity to charge women and youths to be law-abiding during the election period and accept the results when announced, with equanimity.

Mrs. Buhari expressed the hope that the next administration will serve Nigerians dispassionately and continue the good work of President Buhari.