2023: Ubah, Okafor Shine at Anambra Mace Debate, As Opponents Abscond

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Young People’s Party (YPP) senatorial candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Election, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has revealed consolidation of good works as one of the reasons behind his second term aspiration as the Senator representing the zone at the National Assembly.

Senator Ubah disclosed this in Nnewi on Wednesday during a debate organised by the Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the National Link Chapel of the Union.

The Wednesday debate, tagged “De Mace Debate” was specifically organised for National Assembly candidates of different political parties seeking political positions in the Anambra South Zone. However, Senator Ubah of the YPP was the only senatorial candidate who showed up at the event, while other candidates of different political parties were nowhere to be found around the venue.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that about nine candidates from different political parties are in the senatorial race of Anambra South, out of whom five stand out as serious contenders. However, only one candidate, Senator Ubah, showed up among all the contestants.

Fielding questions from the panelist at the event, made up of Kasie Abone and O’star Eze; Senator Ubah, who scored himself high and outstanding in his performances and achievements in the 9th Senate, said there is a need for him to return in the 10th Senate, so as as to continue and consolidate on his good works and their impacts on his constituents.

When asked some of his achievements so far at the Senate, the Nnewi-born business mogul said he is the only Senator in Nigeria who belongs to over 30 senate committees, which, he said, has given him an ample opportunity to acquire and also contribute his own idea, experience and knowledge in the different sectors of the national life, voice out on the perceived needs of his people, as well as attract and bring home their own fair share of the national cake.

Recalling how he recently donated high-tech security gadgets worth millions of naira to Anambra State Government to help fight insecurity ravaging the state and the Anambra South in particular; Senator Ubah also highlighted some of the projects he has so far facilitated, attracted, or executed in different parts of his senatorial districts and beyond, which include, but are not limited to organising his friends make donations for construction and equipping of three gigantic hospitals in the three senatorial zones of Anambra State during the COVID-19 pandemic; initiation of the process that led to relocation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital to its permanent site, among other infrastructural projects he highlighted.

On his core legislative duty, Senator Ubah said he has a plethora of motions and bills to his name, which include the Deep Offshore and inland Basin Production Bill 2019; National Institute for Business Studies Nnewi, Anambra State, Bill, 2019; Petroleum Tankers Safety Bill, 2019; Power and Petroleum Safety Institute, Oraifite in Ekwusigo LG. Bill, 2019; Institute of Aviation Safety and Management Mbosi, Anambra State, Bill, 2019; Erosion Control and Prevention Commission Bill, 2019; National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, Orumba, Anambra State Bill, 2019; Federal University of Technology OKo Bill, 2019; Federal Orthopedic Hospital, Ukpor, Anambra State Bill, 2021; Institute of Rice Research and Development Bill, 2019; among others.

He further revealed that it was his activeness and wonderful performance at the Senate that made the 9th Senate give him the title, “Prince of the Senate”.

While frowning at the actions of his opponents whom, he said, have recently absconded from about three debates they were all invited to, and described such as a disrespect to the groups organising the debates.

The Senator further reassured the Anambra South constituents of his resolve to sustain and consolidate on his good works at the National Assembly if re-elected, even as he urged the people to see the need to vote him massively come February 25.

Earlier speaking, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor, who was also the only House of Representatives candidate who attended the debate, used the platform to reveal his plans for the people if voted into the Green Chamber.

Hon. Okafor, who is also the sitting member representing the Nnewi North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, revealed that he will place high premium in four key areas of Representation, Oversight, Legislation, and Empowerment (ROLE), if elected; even as he used the medium to explain the inspiration behind his campaign slogan, “Mmadụ Ka A Na-atụ”.

According to him, Nigerians, at this time, ought to see the need to vote candidates based on theirs individual competence and character, and not necessarily because of the political parties they are contesting under.

Hon. Okafor, who reeled out his achievements at the House of Assembly, said he was the first Anambra lawmaker to deliver his constituency project among all the 30 members in the House, and also explained that his experience in the House, coupled with other national and international formal and informal trainings he has undergone, make him stand out as the best choice among all his opponents.

Asked if he stands for or against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Okafor who is a candidate of the APC, said he will vote anyone he feels is more competent for the job, in line with his slogan of “Mmadụ Ka A Na-Atụ”.

He further solicited the votes and support of the constituents, while also assuring that he will not disappoint them if given the mandate.

In their respective closing remarks, the duo of Senator Ubah and Hon. Okafor appreciated the Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu-led Anambra Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Tempest Udeze-led National Link Chapel of the Union, for organising the debate, while also urging the journalists to sustain their good works of informing, engaging, mobilising and enlightening the public, as well as their oversight function as the members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.