We’ll protect fundamental rights of citizens- Gov Bala Mohammed tells Fulani clerics, others

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said his administration will not relent in protecting the fundamental human rights of members of Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Association and other fulani communities in the state.

He stated this when he received in audience, Forum of Ulama, Imams of the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Association and other stakeholders of fulani at Government House Bauchi, today.

Mohammed told the gathering that his administration has since initiated developmental programmes to meet up the yearnings and aspirations of fulani communities in the state in a move to address their plights and hardships.

He extended his administration’s appreciation to the fulani stakeholders for their continued support and pledged to remain focused in implementing his blueprint for greater Bauchi state.

Earlier speaking, the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Association National President, Alhaji Bello Bodejo said the Fulani in Bauchi support Governor Bala’s reelection bid in recognition of his concern towards addressing their plight.