Breaking News: G-5 Govs Declared Support For Atiku

Advertisement

The aggrieved G-5 Governors led by the Executive Governor of the oil rich Rivers State Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has resolved to stick with their People’s Democratic party and support her Presidential Candidate in the coming February 25th Presidential election.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Bola Tinubu (55%, 685 Votes)

Abubakar Atiku (30%, 366 Votes)

Peter Obi (14%, 179 Votes)

Rabiu Kwankwaso (1%, 7 Votes) Total Voters: 1,237

Loading ... Loading ...

This was made known immediately after their meeting earlier today. In the words of the Chairman of the integrity group and the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom he said, despite our disagreement with the National Chairman of our party who has refused to honor a simple gentleman agreement entered into in the interest of the party, we shall work for the candidates of our party

Addressing the media team, he further said it has become a high demand from all quarters that we make this sacrifice for the sake of Nigerians.

So we let go as our agitation has never been for us as Governors but for all of us and now that the majority is asking we let go, we have accepted and therefore reaffirm our commitment to ensure victory for all candidates of our party the PDP in the coming national elections beginning from the presidency to the legislative candidates.

Details coming…….