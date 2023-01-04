Tinubu Meets North-West Muslim leaders, Pledges To Revive Kano’s Manufacturing Sector

Advertisement

By Abdullahi Yusuf

Ahead of his presidential campaign launch in Kano on Wednesday, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) met with Muslim leaders in the North-West where he pledged to revive the manufacturing sector in Kano State.

The APC Standard Flagbearer who met the Muslim Clerics in Kano on Tuesday, also promised to expand the sector beyond what it was before and “make it what it should be.”

He described as unacceptable that Kano is no longer the manufacturing hub it used to be, saying that he would come up with policies that would revive it, if he wins next month’s presidential election.

“We all should find it unacceptable that Kano is no longer the manufacturing hub it once was. My policies will do more than revive it. It will expand it beyond what it once was to make it what it should be,” Tinubu said.

The former Lagos State governor also said he has special love and regards for Kano, the North-West and Nigeria in general, adding that he would use that feeling to move the country forward if he gets the mandate of Nigerians.

On the nation’s economy, the Jagaban said: “My plan is to turn this economy into a more robust and broad economy where those who want to work can find a good job.

“We will revive the manufacturing and textile sectors in Kano and elsewhere by reforming tax and import policies to create jobs for our people.

“These policies will also produce the goods and services that improve the daily lives of the average person.

“As I said during the commissioning of the Kolmani oil wells, we will invest in that project and indeed all vital infrastructure projects such as the Mambilla Power Project and the AKK gas pipeline projects.

“We shall revive our inland waterways through the dredging of the River Niger and make sure we cut down on our steel import bill by making the Ajaokuta Steel Company work,” he said.

The APC Presidential Candidate also stated that: “Regarding agriculture, we will increase food security through enhanced productivity and improved farm incomes. Farming will be adequately returned to its prominent position.

“To strengthen our social fabric and guarantee the future, massive investment in education will ensure that we nourish and guide our youth toward better lives,” the Jagaban added.