Biafra group accuses Peter Obi of having hand in Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention 

…we have no business in zoological republic of Nigeria’s election – IPoB

By Chuks Eke

Strong indications emerged yesterday from the intelligent network of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi is solidly behind the continued detention of the leader of IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Directorate of State Services, DSS facilities in Abuja.

A competent intelligence gathering source revealed that Obi may have had a pact with the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF to ensure that Kanu remained in prison custody until after the election because if he regains his freedom before the election, he could declare sit-at-home in the Southeast zone on the election day and truncate Obi’s anticipated massive votes from the zone which is his strong hold.

However, in a swift reaction, IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful has come out to say that IPoB has no business in the election of the Zoological republic called Nigeria.

According to Powerful, “IPoB does not have any interest whatsoever in the election, neither do we have any interest in any candidate. We have said it time without number that whether Nnamdi Kanu come out from prison custody or not, IPoB will neither participate nor constitute an obstacle to the electorate by declaring sit-at-home on the election day.

“Although our members are not going to vote since IPoB has nothing to do with the election, but we are not going to stop anybody from voting, neither are we going to force anybody to vote. Anybody who comes out that day to force people to vote or stop people from voting is an enemy of Biafra”.

On whether Peter Obi actually has any hand in continuous detention of our leader, Kanu, Powerful declared: “we will set machineries in motion and if it turns out to be true that he has hand in Kanu’s continued illegal detention, we will pay him back in his own coin”.

The intelligent source had revealed that the delusional quest of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in the coming February 25, 2023 general elections has already trapped its numerous victims and still counting.

The intelligent source which is coming from an insider within the pro-Biafra group, IPoB, stated that unfortunately, the freedom of Kanu, the Afarukwu Ibeku crown Prince who also doubles as the leader of IPOB has been sacrificed on the altar of Obi’s ambition to the extent that Obi is secretly behind his continued illegal detention.

According to the IPoB’s insider source, “the fear of Mr. Peter Obi and the Western world is not unconnected with Obi’s perceived likely negative effect the release of the Biafran leader could have on his chances in the Southeast, where he hopes to amass votes”.

“The desire of the people of the former break-away region of Biafra, the Igbos to produce Nigerian President amidst the unwritten post civil war policies designed to keep the Igbos in check and to deny them a shot at the highest position in the land since after the fratricidal civil war that ended on 15th January, 1970 has continued to agitate the people of the region”.

“The Labour Party Presidential candidate is the real reason the Department of State Service, DSS and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF have refused to set free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by the Court of Appeal since last August and Obi’s imprimatur in the whole saga is becoming evident,” the source further stated.

The source recalled that Obi, an Igbo apologist had on Sunday, June 18, 2006, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the commercial hub of the South East zone, Onitsha, as part of measures to contain activities of suspected members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and ordered shoot-at-sight which left hundreds of non-violent MASSOB members killed with their bodies said to have been dumped at the Onitsha Army barracks and the notorious Awkuzu SARS, the very reason for which lead to a fall out of favour between Obi and his then mentor, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“The fear of a possible election boycott if Kanu is released and the consequences of its attendant massive compliance in the Southeast region as latter events have proved, has remained a worrisome possibility to Mr. Peter Obi as the Southeast remains the strongest base where he hopes to get bulk votes, hence his obsession to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release”.

The recent revelation which the source said was confirmed through intelligence gathering and their moles within the Secret Service has left a bitter test as the overall ambition of Obi points to his avarice and strong disdain for Biafra and the clamour for its actualisation as is being championed by Kanu”.

The people are aghast that Obi has neither made statement calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by the Court of Appeal four months ago or visited Kanu in solidarity with his course. An act they described as typical of a traitor and of an Oboteman”, said the source.