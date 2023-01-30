Pay Up Your Fees — Soludo Reminds Park Operators, Threatens To Seal Up Facilities

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has reminded the Managers of the various parks across the state of the need to pay up their fees and arrears to the government as they are expected to do periodically.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This reminder was contained in a final Letter of Reminder issues to the managers of the parks by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), duly signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Service, Richard Madiebo, and made available to the newsmen by the Head of Tax Education and Enlightenment Team (TEET), Sylvia Tochukwu-Ngige.

According to the letter, dated January 30, 2023, the park managers have until February 6, 2023 to clear all their arrears and monthly fee and also submit their evidence of payment, to avoid having their facilities sealed up.

“Kindly liaise with Mr. Ebuka of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) on 08130308818 and Mr. Chris of the Ministry of Transport on 07080150476 to submit evidence of your payment on or before February 6, 2023,” the letter partly read.