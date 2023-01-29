No Friction With Buhari, Tinubu Tells APC Supporters In Zamfara

Advertisement

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Gusau, Zamfara, dismissed insinuations making the rounds that there was friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Abdul’aziz Abdulaziz of Tinubu Media in Gusau, Zamfara, said his support for the president remained unalloyed and enduring.

According to Abdulaziz, Tinubu, who was received by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters promised to tackle challenges bedeviling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

He said the APC presidential candidate applauded the people of Zamfara and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the party.

Abdulaziz quoted Tinubu as saying in his prepared speech which he could not read because of massive crowd at the rally: “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office.

“I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.”

The spokesperson said Tinubu noted that Buhari was leading the nation with courage and selflessness.

He quoted Tinubu as saying: “He (President Buhari) tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

Abdulaziz said Tinubu described the opposition in a jab as misguided politicians who don’t want greatness to happen or to last.

According to him, Tinubu said the vision of the opposition vision for Nigeria was the vision of ”one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor.

“They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria.”

Abdulaziz said the APC presidential candidate reminded his supporters ,”where there is blind vision, there would also be blind ambition.”

He further quoted Tinubu as saying: “We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you.

“President Buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip.

“Now we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.

“President Buhari and Gov. Bello Matawalle had done their best to end the banditry problem, we are pledging to consolidate on their gains.”

Tinubu also promised to turn around the agricultural fortunes of the state and develop other natural resources in the state.

He added: “Zamfara State has great deposits of natural resources. My economic plan is to closely cooperate with the state government to attract the right type of investment in mining.

“This investment will not exploit the people of Zamfara. Instead, it will open the door to safer mining, better jobs and increased economic growth for the state.”

APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Gov. Bello Matawalle, who earlier spoke at the rally, charged residents of the state to massively support Tinubu in view of his good plans for the state and Nigeria.

Tinubu had before attending the rally visited the Emir of Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Bello, who conferred on him the title of ‘Wakilin Raya Karkara (Ambassador for Rural Transformation)’.

Tinubu was accompanied by Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna state as well as the host, Matawalle.

Others included Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, former Zamfara Governors; Ahmed Sani Yerima, Alhaji Mahmuda Shinkafi and Abdulaziz Yari, among other APC chieftains.

The rally was also attended by former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu and Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, among others.