PANPIEC Condemns of LGA Boss, says Igbo Presidency Threatened

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PANPIEC sees the murder as gruesome, despicable, and abominable, and `does not in any way represent the Igbo race .

PANPIEC warns that Igbo commit atrocities and blame the Fulani, Hausa and Yoruba will not help the security situation in the South East.

PANPIEC warns that if the culprits and their sponsors are not contained and deradicalized, soon South East will be turned to a huge killing field, and politicians will relocate to Abuja and Lagos.

PANPIEC warns Ndigbo that the murder of the Local Government boss and the silence of Igbo elites are being misunderstood as signs of support for secession, and the negative reactions to it will manifest during the elections.

PANPIEC asks Ndigbo to condemn acts of barbarism and warns that a repeat of such will send wrong signals, threaten and demarket the Igbo Presidency project.