Leaders Of Mbaise Nation Dissociate Selves From SAMDADDY’s Endorsement

Some leaders of Mbaise nation have reacted to reports of endorsement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu for this year’s governorship election by his kinsmen.

In a press release signed by the Apex leaders of Ezinihitte, Ahiazu and Aboh Mbaise. Air Cmdr Luke Ochulor, Chief Mike Ahamba and Chief PGU Madu the group dissociated itself from the purported meeting where the endorsement was made.

“Our attention has been drawn to a purported endorsement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 Imo State governorship election by some individuals in Mbaise Clan.”

“It is important to restate that the entire Mbaise Clan is obviously and solidly in total support of their son, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, who was duly elected by the good people of Imo State in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.”

“We make no pretenses to state the fact that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha remains the darling and indeed the popular choice of the Imo electorate ahead of this year’s governorship election based on his sterling leadership qualities and unrivaled scorecard during the seven months of his Rebuild Imo administration“. The statement said

The statement warned peddlers of fake news and divisive elements to steer clear of Mbaise land and desist from making further reckless and inflammatory statement with serious issues of governance of our State at this very critical time.

Emeka Ihedioha and Samuel Anyanwu are believed to be the front runners for the PDP Governorship ticket for this year’s election scheduled to hold in November.

Ihedioha flew the party’s flag in 2015 and 2019. In 2019 he defeated Samuel Anyanwu for the ticket and won the election only to be removed by the Supreme Court which ordered INEC to swear in Hope Uzodinma after Uzodinma had gone to court to challenge the outcome of the election.