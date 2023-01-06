Gov Bala Mohammed Hails Army, Others On Security Vigilance

Advertisement

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lauded the Nigerian Army and other security agencies on their vigilance for combating crimes in the state.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Emblem Appeal Fund as part of activities commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

According to him, the vigilance has complimented their pro-activeness in tackling security challenges in the state.

The governor also apologised to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legionnaires for his inability to redeemed his promise to provide them with office accommodation.

He said that it wasn’t brought to his attention that the pledge he made a year ago on issue of office accommodation had not been redeemed.

“I felt embarrassed, it is a failure on our side and I do apologise.

“God willing, in the next one week, an office accommodation will be made available to the state legionnaires,” he said.

Mohamned commended the legionnaires for their sacrifices in keeping Nigeria as one entity, and called on corporate bodies and individuals to lend a helping hand to the legionnaires.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Legionnaires, Mr Danjuma Ningi thanked the government for its support to the union .

Ningi, however, appealed for more support from all and sundry to cater for the immediate needs of legionnaires’ widows and families.

He also expressedìì readiness of the legionnaires to partner with the state government and other security agencies in complementing their efforts towards crime prevention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about N10.3 million has been realised during the inauguration of the emblem appeal fund launch.