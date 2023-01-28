E-Networks Technology Partners CBN For E-Naira Adoption In Benue

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The E-networks Technologies Limited in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), has presented the Point Of Sale, (POS), terminals to agents in Benue state to enhance massive adoption of e-Naira in the state.

National Chairman of E-networks Technologies, Mr. Victor Olusiji, who made the presentation in Makurdi, the state capital, said the aim was to make millions of Nigerians understand what the e-Naira is all about, its importance to individual, the economy and the nation.

Represented by his State Coordinator, Emmanuel Ugela, Olusiji said the idea would get people onboard the e-Naira platform by creating individual and merchant wallet for them so that they will begin to use it regularly for transactions.

“In order to carry out the CBN cashless policy to enhance massive adoption of e-Naira in Nigeria, the E-networks Technologies Limited has adopted five key players to deliver the CBN cashless policy.

“The key players include, aggregators, aggregators plus, POS agents, freelance marketers and paid marketers. The e-Naira will complement cash at a less costly, more efficient, generally accepted and trusted means of payment,” he stated.

Speaking on the benefit of the e-Naira, he said the serve enable massive employment opportunities for the youths in the country while also reducing, to the barest minimum, incidences of armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.