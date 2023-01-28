Nasarawa APC And INEC Agent Burnt 100 PVC’s Belonging To Opposition – PDP

Advertisement

By Rabiu Omaku

The opposition political party in Nasarawa State, the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress [APC] has compromised an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] into burning permanent voters card.

The Public Relations Officer of the PDP, Hon Ibrahim Hamza had disclosed this during a press conference held at the party secretariat along Jos road at the State capital.

Hamza revealed that the Electoral Officer of Awe Local Government, Danlami Umar Dandina and an officer from the national electoral umpire are presently cooling off in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department in the State capital.

According to him, “we discovered that a gullible staff of INEC was induced by the ruling party who sorted and burnt PVC’s of nonmembers of the APC”.

He confirmed that the agent had been arrested and handed over to security agents for further investigation.

“We, sometime ago, visited the Operation Officer of INEC and informed him of the unfolding incidents in places like Ekye Development Area in Soma Local Government, also in Azara in Awe”.

He sort for the immediate prosecution of the agent, and that all PVC’s collected through proxy be returned to the owners or be retrieved.

The PRO urged members of the party to remain calm, law abiding to constituted authorities at all times, quoting section 16.

“No voter shall hold multiple valid voters card, what do ever”.