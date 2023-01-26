Breaking News: NUJ Expunges NOA, Non Practicing Ministry Of Information And LG Staff

Advertisement

By Abdulgafar Oladimeji

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Special Delegates Conference session sitting in Kano, Thursday expunged National Orientation Agency. NOA from it’s constitution.

The special delegate session held at Afficient event centre in Kano, presided over by, national president of the union Chris Isiguzo took the decision during the NUJ constitution review session.

The delegates in session gave the nod that NOA staff would no longer be accorded NUJ membership.

Further NOA elected officials would be allowed to serve out their term of office.

The august gathering also passed the new law barring members of staff of ministries of information adjudged as non-practicing journalists henceforth barred from been accorded NUJ membership.

Delegates in session also concurred that Local Government public relations officers should no longer be handed NUJ membership status.