Ohakim: Another Security Officers Bites The Dust

Advertisement

Former Imo state governor Ikedi Ohakim on Monday night narrowly escaped death at the hands of some unidentified gunmen.

The former governor was returning from a function with two of his children when his convoy came under attack

Though, the governor, his children and driver escaped, the security operatives attached to him did not survive the attack.

Four of them were burnt to death after the gunmen blew up the vehicle they were in.

One of them is an officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Okoro Godian.

The late Godian hails from Okigwe in Imo state and joined the Civil Defence in 2010. A visit to his Facebook page shows that he is not active on that platform as the last time there was an activity on his Facebook was in 2021 when he updated one if his pictures.

Sadly he has lost his life while on duty leaving behind loved ones to mourn him.

Until his death he was an Inspector.

Like Godian, many officers have lost their lives in the line of duty to the hands of gunmen believed to be the military wing of IPOB.

These men whose lives are cut short in the most gruesome manner are never rewarded and are forgotten in a twinkle of an eye

The dust generated by one attack hardly settles another attack is reported with lives and property destroyed.

With general elections expected to hold this year and considering how volatile the South East is no one knows what’s in store for the nation at large and South East in particular.